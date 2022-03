ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - A fourth arrest has been made in connection with Sunday’s murder in Ackerman.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, officers arrested Muleyah Yeates, 16, for the death of Darrius Kennedy, 18.

Yeates and two more teenagers, 14-year-old Detravion Ball and 16-year-old Cordarius Brown, all face first-degree murder charges.

Brown’s mother, Jessica McDonald, is accused of aiding her son.