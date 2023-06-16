Four-year-old cancer survivor's wish is granted

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - One Houlka, Mississippi four year old was granted her wish by Make-A-Wish Friday.
Alanei Hobson conquered cancer and is taking a trip to Orlando, Florida to celebrate. All expenses are paid by the non-profit Make-A-Wish. Her and her family will be visiting Peppa Big Theme Park, LegoLand, and Disney World.
“Anyway I can give back to make it easier for that family. That's what I want to do… is to help make that struggle just a little bit easier,” Make-A-Wish volunteer, Barbara Buggs, said. “Just to bring some light and some hope and joy to this family especially this little girl”
The community came together to celebrate Alanei Friday. They threw her a send off party and even held a parade in her honor.
She loves the color pink, 4 wheelers, and tea parties. But, more importantly she’s a cancer survivor.
Alanei was diagnosed with Histiocytosis X in 2020. It is a form of cancer that causes an abnormal increase in certain immune cells, which leads to the formation of tumors.
“It started during the summer, we thought... maybe ...she had just started walking,” Alanei’s mom, Chantal Evans explained. “She was one and we thought maybe… she had slammed her arm in a door and she had always complained about that arm for a little while.”
The family took her to the Pontotoc ER just to be safe. That’s where they discovered the cancer. Evans said the Pontotoc doctors got them into St.Jude, which is where Alanei went through treatments.
In moments like Friday, Evans thinks about her daughter’s resilience.
“I just think about her strength… how she's still outgoing and how she can still laugh through it all and play,” Evans said. “If you spend a day with her you wouldn't think that hey this is a child who, a year ago, went through her like whole life being changed.”