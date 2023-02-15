 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four teens and adult arrested for Louisville mass shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Blackwell grocery store in Louisville, MS

Blackwell grocery store in Louisville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Feb. 13, 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Five arrests have been made in connection to the mass shooting in Louisville.

Louisville Police identified the suspects as Nazyrian Goss, 16, of Louisville; Eleshawn Clark, 16, of Louisville; Decameron Moore, 17, of Noxapater; Elvandrick Idom, 21, of Louisville; and Cameron Thompson, 16, of Louisville.

Police charged all suspects with aggravated assault. Upgraded charges are possible.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12 in the parking lot of the Blackwell grocery store.

Five people were hurt and one person was killed — Devonte McMillian, 23, of Louisville, died at a hospital in Jackson.

Devonte McMillian

Devonte McMillian

Police plan to make their mugshots public following their initial court appearance. 

Tags

Recommended for you