Four teens and adult arrested for Louisville mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Five arrests have been made in connection to the mass shooting in Louisville.
Louisville Police identified the suspects as Nazyrian Goss, 16, of Louisville; Eleshawn Clark, 16, of Louisville; Decameron Moore, 17, of Noxapater; Elvandrick Idom, 21, of Louisville; and Cameron Thompson, 16, of Louisville.
Police charged all suspects with aggravated assault. Upgraded charges are possible.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12 in the parking lot of the Blackwell grocery store.
Five people were hurt and one person was killed — Devonte McMillian, 23, of Louisville, died at a hospital in Jackson.
Police plan to make their mugshots public following their initial court appearance.