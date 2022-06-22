Four of five indicted for infant's death pleading not guilty

 Skip to main content
RED BAY, Ala. (WTVA) - Four of the five women charged in connection to an infant’s death at a Franklin County daycare are pleading not guilty.

Court records show Angelene Chamblee, Payton Gann, Teia Gann and Hannah Letson all waived Wednesday's scheduled arraignment hearing.

Chamblee also filed a motion to dismiss her criminal charges. The owner of Tiny Tigers daycare claims too much time has passed for her to be prosecuted for violating the Child Care Act.

The fifth suspect, Madison McCalpin, has yet to enter a plea over the death of 4-month-old Autumn Wells.

Authorities said Wells was put to sleep on her stomach. She died on March 9 after she was found unresponsive at the daycare in Red Bay.

