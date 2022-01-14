Four new arrests announced in connection with January 5 child murder

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&