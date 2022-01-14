 Skip to main content
Four new arrests announced in connection with January 5 child murder

Four New Arrests in January 5 Starkville Child Murder

Pictured left to right: Angelica Robertson, Jessica Hemphill, Walter Deloach, Jazzerine Peter Hart

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers arrested four more people and added to a growing list of search warrants in connection to the murder of a 9-year-old child earlier this month.

On January 6, three men were arrested and charged with the shooting death of 9-year-old Lasang Kemp Jr., which took place the day before on January 5.

Since then, the Starkville Police Department has served a total of 62 search warrants in its ongoing investigation.

The Department also announced today four new arrests in connection with the murder as well as the following charges:

  • 25-year-old Angelica Robertson of Starkville.
    • 1 count of accessory after the fact (murder)
    • 6 counts of accessory after the fact (aggravated assault)
    • $210,000 bond
  • 35-year-old Walter Deloach of Starkville.
    • 1 count of accessory after the fact (murder)
    • 6 counts of accessory after the fact (aggravated assault)
    • 1 count of possession of controlled substance (marijuana)
    • Bond not set for all charges
  • 40-year-old Jessica Hemphill
    • 1 count of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
    • Bond not set
  • 34-year-old Jazzerine Peter Hart of Starkville.
    • 1 count of accessory after the fact (murder)
    • 6 counts of accessory after the fact (aggravated assault)
    • 1 count of possession of a weapon by a felon
    • Bond not set on all charges

Police said the 9-year-old lost his life after being shot inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Drive.

The Starkville Police Department asks that anyone with information related to this incident please contact the Department at 662-323-4131, the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151, or leave an anonymous tip through the Starkville PD's website.

