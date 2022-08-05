Four inmates escape from Alcorn County Jail

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement officers say they are looking for four inmates who escaped from the Alcorn County Jail early Friday by cutting a hole through the roof.
They are identified as Antonio Reyes, Hunter Wiginton, Landon Braudway and Samuel Sims.
The Alcorn County Sheriff's Office did not say in its Facebook post why they were being held in jail.
However, it did say a surveillance camera captured the four running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2 a.m.
As a precaution, schools in Corinth and Alcorn County are not allowing students to go outside for recess.
Leaders at both school districts also say extra security is being provided at all schools as well.
You are asked to call 911 if you see any of these inmates.