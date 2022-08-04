 Skip to main content
Four high-end cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo

orange Dodge Charger Hell Cat

Orange Dodge Charger Hell Cat recovered in Tupelo, Mississippi. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four high-end vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release.

The vehicles are all Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000.

The gray car was recovered on July 19 when officers pulled over the vehicle for traffic violations, according to police.

gray Dodge Charger Hell Cat

Gray Dodge Charger Hell Cat recovered in Tupelo, Mississippi. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

The driver, 24-year-old Jacammeric Smith, was arrested. He faces receiving-stolen-property-and chop-shop-related charges. Smith was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Jacammeric Tyquan Smith

Jacammeric Tyquan Smith, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

The blue car was seized on July 20 when officers used a search warrant on Hilda Drive in Tupelo.

Blue Dodge Charger Hell Cat

Blue Dodge Charger Hell Cat recovered in Tupelo, Mississippi. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

The investigation led to the arrest of Karlton Flemings, 39, of Tupelo, who faces chop-shop-and-drug-related charges.

Karlton Flemings

Karlton Flemings, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

The silver car was seized on July 21.

silver Dodge Charger Hell Cat

Silver Dodge Charger Hell Cat recovered in Tupelo, Mississippi. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

The orange car (shown at top) was seized on July 21. According to police, the driver had legally purchased the car but the car was sold with fraudulent documentation. It was also reported stolen in Georgia.

