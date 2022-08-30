 Skip to main content
Four entrepreneurs advance to second round of 'The Pitch'

The Pitch competition in Tupelo on Aug. 29, 2022

'The Pitch' competition is held annually in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 29, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Community Development Foundation (CDF) kicked off its sixth year of “The Pitch” on Monday night, Aug. 29.

The competition gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to local professionals.

There were 18 participants in this year’s competition. Only four advanced to the second round, which will be held in October.

The CDF identified the four winners as BeeNatural Body Essentials; Mize Aviation; Mississippi Lineman Training Center; and Humble Roots Candle Company.

Those four businesses will partner with mentoring groups for training and counseling.

Open this link to learn more.

