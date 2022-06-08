 Skip to main content
Four arrested after guns, ammo stolen from Columbus patrol vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama man wounded in drive-by shooting in Columbus

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 25, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Four people were arrested after guns and ammunition were stolen from a Columbus police cruiser.

Three of the suspects are between the ages of 13 and 17.

The fourth person is an adult. Police will release this individual's name at a later time.

The theft happened Monday, June 8.

Two guns, 500 rounds of ammunition and two bulletproof vests were stolen from the vehicle’s trunk.

Police said the unmarked vehicle, which was parked at the officer’s home near Willowbrook Road, was locked.

Police have yet to recover the two guns; however, the vests, and some gun magazines and ammunition have been recovered.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said more arrests are anticipated.

Shelton originally said the officer would not face any trouble regarding the incident.

However, he later said there would be disciplinary action.

“I can’t say much about it since it is a personnel matter, but there will be disciplinary action against the officer,” Shelton said. “Police officers should have secured the weapons; plain and simple.”

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

