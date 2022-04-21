Formula shortage is affecting some parents

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Supply chain shortages, recalls and inflation have all contributed to a baby formula shortage.
It has been difficult for some parents to find some formulas, especially if their baby likes a special kind of formula.
Many stores are putting a limit on how many cans a customer can buy and the shelves are empty. Those empty shelves are a problem for some parents.
Pediatrician Dr. Nikki Currey said if you can't find anything, call your pediatrician.
Depending on your child's age, there may be some things to do to bridge the gap.
She said a lot of parents try to add more water to make the powder last longer and that isn't a good idea.
"If you mix formula incorrectly, you can pre-expose your child to seizures."
Currey said there are websites out there that can help you figure out what to do next.