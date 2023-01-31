 Skip to main content
Former Yellowjackets vying for Super Bowl ring

  • Updated
  • 0
Willie Gay at Starkville High School

Willie Gay at Starkville High School in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Unknown.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville may be split on which team to root for during Super Bowl 57.

The game will feature two Starkville High School graduates and four former Mississippi State players.

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown played at Starkville High School.

He starred for the Yellowjackets alongside Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay.

Starkville High School teacher Gavin Gilbert said the school couldn’t be more proud of them.

What other teacher also gets to play as a former student in a Madden video game? Gilbert said he can’t get over that.

Gay will share the field with three other Bulldogs: Chris Jones of the Chiefs and Darius Slay and Fletcher Cox, both of the Eagles.

This would be the first Super Bowl win for Brown and Slay and the second for Jones, Gay and Cox.

Super Bowl 57 kicks off Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

