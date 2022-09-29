Former Yalobusha County sheriff pleads guilty to embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public funds.
He entered the plea and the court accepted it, according to court documents dated Sept. 8.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14 in Batesville. The former sheriff faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Humphreys was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing nearly $5,000 from the county’s Inmate Canteen Account, which is used to provide education and recreational resources to inmates.
The former sheriff lost re-election in 2019.