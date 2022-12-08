 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Yalobusha County hospital clerk charged with embezzlement

  • Updated
  • 0
money

Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0. Credit: License Link.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury indicted a former Yalobusha County hospital clerk for alleged embezzlement.

Melissa Cook is accused of stealing from Yalobusha General Hospital.

She’s ordered to repay $102,089.

According to the State Auditor’s Office, Cook is accused of embezzling in-patient care payments from the hospital by not depositing cash payments made to the hospital from March 2018 to August 2020.

She allegedly converted the cash to her own personal use and deposited large sums into her own bank account.

If convicted, Cook faces up to 20 years in prison or up to $25,000 in fines.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you