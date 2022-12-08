Former Yalobusha County hospital clerk charged with embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A grand jury indicted a former Yalobusha County hospital clerk for alleged embezzlement.
Melissa Cook is accused of stealing from Yalobusha General Hospital.
She’s ordered to repay $102,089.
According to the State Auditor’s Office, Cook is accused of embezzling in-patient care payments from the hospital by not depositing cash payments made to the hospital from March 2018 to August 2020.
She allegedly converted the cash to her own personal use and deposited large sums into her own bank account.
If convicted, Cook faces up to 20 years in prison or up to $25,000 in fines.