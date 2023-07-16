Former West Point police officer is facing federal fraud charges

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A former West Point police officer and investigator for the district attorney’s office is facing federal charges.
Ramirez Ivy was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.
Ten others are also facing the same charges in the federal investigation.
District Attorney Scott Colom tells WTVA that the case revolves around COVID relief money and the allegations happened before Ivy worked at the DA’s office.
Colom said Ivy resigned from his position at the DA's office two weeks ago, after four months on the job.
According to court documents, the next court hearing was scheduled for September 5.