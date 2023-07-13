Former Starkville teacher charged with producing, distributing, receiving child sexual abuse material

MACON, GA (WTVA) - A former Starkville High School teacher faces charges for producing, distributing, receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.
A federal grand jury returned a 21-count indictment this week.
Michael Dendy, of Milledgeville, GA, is charged with five counts of production child pornography, seven counts of distribution of child pornography, eight counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
If convicted, Dendy will spend the rest of his life in prison.
The indictment alleges that Dendy enticed minor children to engage in sexually explicit acts which filmed or photographed. In addition, Dendy allegedly distributed, received and possessed child sexual abuse material of minors.
Dendy was a teacher at Starkville High School from 2014-2016. He also taught at schools in Maryland and Georgia.