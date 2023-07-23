 Skip to main content
Former Ole Miss defensive tackle KD Hill significantly injured in crash

Ole Miss football player KD Hill

KD Hill, Source: OleMissSports.com.

CULLMAN, Ala. (WTVA) -  A former Ole Miss football defensive tackle was, reportedly, significantly injured after he and his brother were involved in a car accident.

According to TheRebelWalk.com and multiple outlets involved with Ole Miss, KD Hill, 23, suffered major injuries after a wreck on Interstate 65 near Cullman, Alabama on Saturday, July 22.

Hill was the 2022 recipient of the Chucky Mullins Courage Award and wore the accompanying No. 38. He had been invited to training camp with the New York Jets and had recently signed with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL.

Ole Miss player KD Hill

Source: Ole Miss Athletics

There were no fatalities in the crash. 

Hill and his brother are reportedly in stable condition.

