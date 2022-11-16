Former Noxubee County sheriff and deputy to appear in court soon following indictments

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A federal grand jury indicted former Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree and one of his deputies on bribery charges.
According to federal prosecutors, Grassaree used the internet and phone to bribe someone from January to March 2019.
According to the indictment, he’s also accused of lying to the FBI about requesting nude photos and video from someone only identified as “L.R.”
Grassaree was sheriff during this time. Vance Phillips is also accused of bribing someone during the same period.
Federal prosecutors are also seeking to seize any profits that were a result of this alleged crime.
Both men are due in federal court in Jackson for their initial appearance and arraignment on Nov. 22.