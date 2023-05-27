Former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Kay Cobb dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Retired Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justice Kay Cobb is dead at the age of 81.
She passed away Friday at her home in Lenoir City, Tennessee.
Cobb, formerly of Oxford, was the second woman to serve on the state's highest court.
She served one term as a state senator for Calhoun, Lafayette and Yalobusha counties from 1992 until 1996.
Then in 1999, Governor Kirk Fordice appointed her to the Mississippi Supreme Court after Justice Jim Roberts, of Pontotoc, resigned from the court to run for governor.
Cobb won election to a full term the following year and served on the court until her retirement in 2007.