 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Mississippi State football coach passes away at 45 after battling "a number of health issues"

  • Updated
  • 0
Former Mississippi State football coach passes away at 45 after battling "a number of health issues"

Dave Nichol passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, after a battle with cancer. He spent time on staff with Head Football Coach Mike Leach both at Texas Tech and at Mississippi State for two seasons. (Courtesy: @HailStateFB on Twitter)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Dave Nichol, who joined Head Coach Mike Leach's football coaching staff in 2020 and stayed for two seasons, passed away Friday at the age of 45-years-old after a battle with cancer.

Back in December 2021, it was announced that Nichol would join the USC Trojans as the new inside receivers coach. He also took the role of associate head coach for offense. 

As recently as March 22, 2022, he made the announcement that he would be stepping away indefinitely to focus on a private issue involving his health. 

That was just one day before the football team was set to open spring practice. 

News of his death broke just three days later on March 25.

Nichol was no stranger to working with Mike Leach - The current Mississippi State Head Coach tweeted this out not longer after the news broke, noting that Nichol was a part of his first staff during his time at Texas Tech.

Click here for USC's official statement on Nichol's passing.

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you