Former Mississippi State football coach passes away at 45 after battling "a number of health issues"

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Dave Nichol, who joined Head Coach Mike Leach's football coaching staff in 2020 and stayed for two seasons, passed away Friday at the age of 45-years-old after a battle with cancer.
Mississippi State is saddened by the sudden loss of former assistant football coach Dave Nichol, who passed away at age 45 on Friday.Coach Nichol will always be a member of the Bulldog Family.Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/9JI5zrjR8I— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) March 25, 2022
Back in December 2021, it was announced that Nichol would join the USC Trojans as the new inside receivers coach. He also took the role of associate head coach for offense.
SOURCE: Miss. State inside receivers coach Dave Nichol is expected to join the USC staff. Nichol, a former Texas Tech WR, knows the Pac-12 well from his time as a WR coach at Washington State and on the Arizona staff. The hire was first reported @Bulldawgs247.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 3, 2021
As recently as March 22, 2022, he made the announcement that he would be stepping away indefinitely to focus on a private issue involving his health.
That was just one day before the football team was set to open spring practice.
News of his death broke just three days later on March 25.
Nichol was no stranger to working with Mike Leach - The current Mississippi State Head Coach tweeted this out not longer after the news broke, noting that Nichol was a part of his first staff during his time at Texas Tech.
March 25, 2022
Click here for USC's official statement on Nichol's passing.