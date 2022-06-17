Former Mississippi mayor's name removed from Yellowstone mountain

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (WTVA) - A man with a significant connection to Mississippi no longer has a mountain in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming named after him.
A federal government board last week voted 15-0 to change the name of Mount Doane to First Peoples Mountain.
The 10,500-foot mountain was originally named after Gustavus Doane, who was a member of the Mississippi Marine Brigade on the side of the Union in the American Civil War.
Doane was also a mayor of Yazoo City, Mississippi, and led the first systematic exploration of what is now Yellowstone in the 1870s, according to Montana State University.
The U.S. Board on Geographic Names removed Doane's name from the mountain based on research that shows he led an 1870 attack that killed at least 173 Native Americans, including women, children and elderly tribal members.
"Doane wrote fondly about this attack and bragged about it for the rest of his life," according to a National Park Service news release issued last week.
The attack is known as the Marias Massacre and was in response to the alleged murder of a white fur trader, the news release adds.
Yellowstone officials reached out to 27 tribes over several months about removing Doane's name from the mountain and received no opposition.