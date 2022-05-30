Former Lee County Justice Court Judge Pat Carr dead at 77

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will gather this week to remember former Lee County Justice Court Judge Pat Carr who passed away over the weekend.
Carr died Saturday at a nursing home in Fulton. He was 77.
Carr served 25 years as the judge in Lee County Justice Court for the northern part of the county.
His time in office ended in 2017 when he stepped down well before his term ended because of health issues.
Visitation will be held Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Saltillo First United Methodist Church.
The funeral will take place 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.