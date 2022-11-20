Former LCDC employee accused of having sex with inmate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A former officer at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center has been indicted for allegedly having sex with an inmate.
42-year-old Margaret Hughes was charged with sexual activity with an incarcerated individual.
Hughes was recently indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury.
She had been working at the jail for almost a year and had turned in her two
weeks’ notice to go to work at the Columbus Police Department.
Prosecutors allege the correctional officer had sex with an inmate on February 14 of this year.
Allegations of the misconduct was then brought to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins' attention as well as the administration.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
Hughes was terminated shortly afterward. She had already put in her two-week notice at that time.
Columbus Police Department was notified of the case and did not hire Hughes.
No court date has been set.