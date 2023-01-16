Former Lane Furniture employee pursues passion of food blogging

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Lane Furniture employee Jeff Jones is pursuing a passion of food blogging on a full-time basis after losing his job almost two months ago.
“My job was to make sure the upholstery line had everything they needed to get the job done,” Jones said. He worked at the factory for 30 years.
Like every employee at United/Lane Furniture, Jones received a text message just days before Thanksgiving that said he was out of a job.
“If you’re going to freak out, that’s the perfect time to freak out.”
Jones said he and his family were able to remain calm. Instead, he looked at his situation as his retirement coming 10 years and 11 months early.
Since then, Jones has been pursuing something he has been doing on the side since 2015. It is called Eating Out with Jeff Jones, a food blog that he runs on Facebook.
Jones updates his more than 27,000 followers weekly. He highlights different restaurants. He is not limited to one area. He recently went to Crystal Springs, MS to check out Shivers Creek Fish House.
“Everybody has different tastes,” he said.
WTVA's Daniella Oropeza recently tried Mitchell's in Eupora with Jones.
He said he picks each restaurant based off his list or by word of mouth.
When he arrives at a new restaurant, he starts by taking pictures of the building and the food. Then, he will share his experience online.
These days he is growing his page by gaining sponsorships and paid partnerships. Through that, local businesses are supporting each other.
“I don’t always realize the impact that what I do has, but what you say matters, what you do matters.”