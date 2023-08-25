 Skip to main content
Former Hamilton daycare workers receive sentences for mask incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Hamilton daycare incident

Image from the Oct. 4, 2022, incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi. 

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Five women were on trial Friday in Monroe County Justice Court in connection with a viral video showing someone wearing a scary mask terrifying children at a Hamilton daycare.

Parents of some of the children filed misdemeanor charges when a grand jury declined to indict the former employees on felony charges over what happened last October at Lil' Blessings Daycare.

Oci-Anna Kilburn, Sierra McCandless and Jennifer Newman each faced five counts of child abuse. Shyenne Shelton was charged with four counts of child abuse. Traci Hutson was charged with simple assault against a minor and failure to report abuse.

Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton, hamilton, daycare

(L-R): Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, Shyenne Shelton. Source: Monroe County (MS) Sheriff's Department.
Traci Hutson

Traci Hutson, Source: Monroe County (MS) Sheriff's Department.

McCandless and Kilburn entered no-contest pleas. They are to spend one year in jail and spend 12 months on probation.

Each must pay more than $5,000 in fines. They also have to register with the central registry, meaning they’ll not be able to work in a childcare facility.

McCandless and Kilburn are appealing.

Newman pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse. The other four counts were remanded.

Her 6-month jail sentence was suspended, meaning she won’t have to serve time in jail.

Newman has been ordered to enroll in parenting classes, register with the central registry and she will spend 12 months on unsupervised probation.

Newman has 12 months to pay the court $1,187.75 in fines. If she does not pay or enroll in classes, she faces jail time.

Hutson pleaded guilty to one count of simple assault against a minor. The failure to report abuse charge was remanded.

The court suspended her 6-month jail sentence.

Hutson must make a $1,000 donation to the Full Tummy Project, register with the central registry and must pay $2,337.75 in fines. She has one year to complete this or face jail time.

Shelton will go before the judge at another time, pending the conclusion of another court case.

