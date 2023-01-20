Former football star named director of Aberdeen Parks and Rec.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Aberdeen has hired Fernando Davis as the director of its Parks and Recreation Department.
Davis was a standout football player at Aberdeen High School and later played for the University of Alabama where he served as team co-captain in 1996.
“I grew up in the parks and rec. playing football and basketball and all the different sports here Aberdeen had to offer at that time,” he said. “So I'm here now trying to bring all that stuff back to Aberdeen, to help rebuild the city and community."
He began his new role on Jan. 9.