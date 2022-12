TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A former employee is accused of smashing windows at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Tupelo.

Tupelo Police identified the suspect Gregory Payne, 57, of Tupelo.

The incident happened Wednesday evening, Dec. 14. An employee's vehicle was also vandalized.

According to Police, Payne had been asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the evening for harassing customers.

Police charged him with felony malicious mischief.