Former Coffeeville school superintendent among trio arrested for fraud, auditor announces

Vivian Robinson

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A former school superintendent in Coffeeville is one of three people arrested for fraud, State Auditor Shad White announced on Thursday.

Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson, Melissa Nance and Tammy Briggs are accused of scheming the Coffeeville School District out of $45,000.

Melissa Nance

Tammy Briggs

According to a news release from White’s office, the three women created a business for educational consulting.

Robinson allegedly authorized payments to the fraudulent business while performing minimal services in order to appear as a legitimate company.

The state demands the women pay back $84,171, which includes interest and investigative expenses.

Nance is currently an elementary school principal in Biloxi.

