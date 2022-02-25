 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Booneville ambulance manager arrested, faces embezzlement

  • Updated
  • 0
handcuffs, crime, arrest

Credit: MGN

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Prentiss County deputies arrested the former Booneville ambulance service operations manager for alleged embezzlement.

Tracey Moreland, 43, was booked into the Prentiss County jail on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Tracey Moreland

Tracey Moreland, Source: Prentiss County Sheriff's Department

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the arrest was the result of a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) investigation.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, which oversees the MBN, Moreland was arrested for embezzlement of a controlled substance.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you