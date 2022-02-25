Former Booneville ambulance manager arrested, faces embezzlement

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Prentiss County deputies arrested the former Booneville ambulance service operations manager for alleged embezzlement.
Tracey Moreland, 43, was booked into the Prentiss County jail on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the arrest was the result of a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) investigation.
According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, which oversees the MBN, Moreland was arrested for embezzlement of a controlled substance.