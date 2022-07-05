 Skip to main content
Former Amory teacher now facing federal child porn charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Toshemie Wilson

Toshemie Wilson

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Former Amory High School teacher Toshemie Wilson is now in trouble with the federal government for what the FBI says he asked his students to do.

Wilson was arrested last week and charged with having and making child pornography.

A federal affidavit says agents interviewed a former student in May who told them Wilson paid students to perform sex acts on camera that he labeled as "experiments."

In the affidavit, the former student identified himself in a video found at Wilson's home that an agent referred to as child sex abuse material.

The state of Mississippi charged him with child exploitation in May of last year after a search of the educator's home and storage building.

According to the affidavit, investigators in that search found videotapes labeled with sexual positions and names of Amory High School students and found nondisclosure agreements signed by students.

He was released on $250,000 bond on the state charge and ordered to not contact any children or any of his victims.

However, the federal affidavit says investigators learned in the last month Wilson tried reaching out to victims on social media.

Wilson is being held in jail on the federal charges until a Tuesday preliminary hearing and detention hearing in Oxford.

