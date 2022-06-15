 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Ford recalls 2.9 million vehicles that could roll away when placed in park

Ford is recalling 2.9 million vehicles that might not shift into the correct gear and could move in an unintended direction.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The National Highway Safety Administration says it has six reports of property damage and four reports of injuries potentially related to the problem.

Among the problems, the transmission on the affected Ford cars and SUVs may not be in the park position, even though the shifter position indicates that the vehicle was shifted to park. Drivers have exited a vehicle only to have it roll, increasing the risk of injury or crash, according to the safety regulator.

A similar problem with the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee caused the death of actor Anton Yelchin in 2016. Yelchin's Jeep rolled down his driveway and pinned him to a brick post in front of his Los Angeles home. Fortunately, NHTSA has not reported any deaths caused by this problem with the Ford recall.

The vehicles involved are the model year 2013 to 2019 Escape, the 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion and the 2013-2021 Transit Connect.

