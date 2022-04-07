For the first time ever TPSD has zero COVID cases

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a little over two years since the pandemic hit.
Schools across the country struggled with keeping the doors open and COVID numbers down.
The Tupelo Public School District reported for the first time that there are zero COVID cases in the district right now. That includes students, faculty, and staff.
Director of Communications Gregg Ellis said they went back to a mask-optional school back in October to keep down COVID numbers.
"You'd be surprised walking through our 14 campuses. We still have a lot of students and staff that wears their mask."
Ellis said the maintenance workers in the district have done their part in keeping the schools clean. He said that is the biggest reason numbers have dropped.
"Our maintenance and cleaning crews have been going at it nonstop — from 5:00 in the morning to 5:00 at night. We have created a very safe environment for our students and staff."
Ellis also thanks parents and others in the community for doing their part to help fight COVID.
"We have asked a lot of our parents. When you are talking about 8,500 people, including students and staff, that's something that we are very proud of."