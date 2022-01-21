OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Food Giant is having to cut back on their hours due to Covid-19 and a worker's shortage.
The temporary hours are 7 A.M. - 6 P.M.
Some of the workers said they show up every day and work hard.
They added in order to return to normal hours they are going to have to hire more people.
Deli Manager, Christina Edington, said she has been the deli manager for 15 years and that they have been hit hard the past two weeks.
If you are interested in applying you can go to the store and apply in person.
You have to 16 or older to be a cashier and 18 or older to work in the deli or meat department.