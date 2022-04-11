Folks honor dispatchers nationwide

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - America just celebrated National Dispatcher Day and for the rest of this week, dispatchers are being recognized across the country for all they do and all they've done during the pandemic.
Many people think of dispatchers as someone who answers the phone when people are in distress; however, there are many hats that a dispatcher wears.
Although they do answer phones and radios, they also fill out paperwork on new inmates, issue essential items to inmates (toothbrushes, towels, clothes, etc.), and give medication if necessary.
Dorothy Stage has been a jailer dispatcher at the Webster County Sheriff's Office since January.
She said there are eight dispatchers at the sheriff's office.
Each day there are three eight hour shifts on the schedule.
She says although the job can be tough, it's also very rewards and being recognized this week is just icing on the cake.
“Oh, it means a lot," said Stage. "It makes us proud of our job and that people realize what we do.”
There are two ways you can make a dispatcher's job easier. First, know your address and make sure your children know your address. Second, try to stay calm and speak clearly if you call the helpline.