Flu shots now available at state health departments

State health officials want you to know that flu shots are now available at all county health departments.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee in the "High Risk" category on its National Flu Tracker.
State Epidemiologist Paul Byers reports Mississippi is already seeing higher than normal hospital admissions of patients with influenza.
Byers says both the flu vaccination and the COVID-19 vaccination or boosters can be given at the same time.
Flu season typically starts in November and lasts as late as March in Mississippi, but usually peaks between December and February.