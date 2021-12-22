You are the owner of this article.
Flu season is here and clinics are seeing a lot more positive flu test

US health experts urge flu shots to avoid 'twindemic'

Sign promoting flu shots at the hospital in New Albany, Mississippi. Photo Date: Oct. 4, 2021.

MedPlus Clinic in Tupelo has noticed a significant increase in flu cases.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are hearing a lot about the coronavirus but flu season is here and growing.

Over the last month clinics have seen an increase in positive flu test.

People are focused on the covid vaccine and are forgetting that the flu shot is equally important.

Physician Assistant Brandi Patton said when we have a lower number of people who are vaccinated of course we are going to see a higher number of cases.

She said MedPlus Clinic in Tupelo test for type-a and type-b influenza and they are getting positive results from both types.

They do offer the flu shot, covid vaccines, and the booster shot.

If you have any symptoms call them at 662-841-0002 to make an appointment.

