Flu breakout in schools

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S.
Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year.
The majority of those most affected are people still in school.
Dr. Amy Tate is the principal at Pierce Street Elementary in Tupelo. She said you have to be the best advocate for your health.
"Just to be mindful for their symptoms and not to take those symptoms lightly,” she said. “We are coming off of Covid. If it taught us nothing else, it taught us to be advocates for ourselves and our health.”
Nearly 50% of people between the ages of 5 and 24 have been affected by the flu in Mississippi this year. According to the state health department, symptoms include fever, cough and sore throat.
School nurse Melissia McCoy said students and staff should wash their hands and use hand sanitizer as much as possible. She also suggests everyone cover coughs the "right way” by not using your elbow but instead using the front of your shirt.
Fourth-grade teacher Amy Welborn said Covid precautions helped them prepare for this flu outbreak.
"They have self-imposed a few masks if they aren't feeling well. Everybody is taking it a little more in stride and they're getting well quicker because I think of those things we are implementing in school already," she said.
Pierce Street Elementary has a system to catch kids up on their missed work.
Welborn said the most important thing is to communicate.
"Always communication. If you communicate with us and what's going on, we are always willing to take care of the students and what's best for them and get them to where they need to be," she said.