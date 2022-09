FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Fulton announced on Friday it’ll offer self-defense classes beginning Sept. 12.

Open this link to learn more about the classes.

This comes in the wake of the murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee.

She was abducted while jogging and was found dead several days later

WTVA reporter Keaundria Milloy visited Gracie Jiu Jitsu in Saltillo to learn more about self-defense training.

Watch the story in the video above.