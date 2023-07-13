Flash flood emergency issued for Louisville, roads closed due to flooding

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a flash flood emergency for Louisville with catastrophic damage possible.
Radar confirmed at least 8 inches of rainfall within 24 hours as of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday with rain continuing to fall.
NWS confirmed reports of multiple cars and structures flooded. There are also ongoing water rescues in the area.
Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said Hwy 15 in Louisville is closed. He said a vehicle is under water in the area, however, it cannot be recovered until water goes down.
The sheriff also said the four lane/two lane transition toward Ackerman on Hwy 15 is closed because of at least five inches of water over the road. Mets Street extension and North Church (just past Arnett Road) are also closed because of flooding.
Crystal Ridge between 14E and Boon Road are closed at the moment because of a downed tree.
Louisville firefighters say other streets in Louisville are flooded like Mount Moriah and North Street.
Engineer Demario Cistrunk with the Louisville Fire Department said lightning struck a transformer on North Columbus Street.
First responders are also responding to Highway 82 in Lowndes County. There are multiple cars off of the highway between GTR Airport and the City of Columbus.
Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said there have been seven accidents in the Golden Triangle area before 10:30 a.m. He said vehicles have run off the road because of rain.