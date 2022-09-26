 Skip to main content
Five men arrested in West Amory drug bust

Amory Police Department

Amory Police Department in Amory, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 11, 2022.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust in Amory landed five men behind bars.

According to the Amory Police Department, officers used a search warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the area of 111th and 112th streets, which is near West Amory Elementary School.

Officers recovered 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 28 grams of powder cocaine, 61 amphetamine pills, 10 grams of crack cocaine, two guns and metallic knuckles.

Larry Daniel, 66, faces possession of cocaine-related charges.

Police charged Devanta Hogan, 31, with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of methamphetamine.

Wilbert Hogan, 71, faces drug trafficking and possession charges.

Police charged Russell Reese, 45, with possession of marijuana with intent.

Finally, 50-year-old Jerry Daniel faces drug trafficking and possession charges and possession of a weapon by a felon.

All five men live in Amory.

