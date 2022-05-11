 Skip to main content
Five local hospitals receive top marks for safety

The North Mississippi Medical Center (NMMC) in Tupelo, Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Five local hospitals received an “A” grade for hospital safety.

The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization focused on health care safety, published its spring 2022 grades.

The organization assigns letter grades based on hospitals’ ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

Hospitals in Oxford, Columbus, New Albany, Tupelo and Amory received the highest grade.

Hospitals in West Point and Starkville received a “B,” and hospitals in Corinth and Grenada received a “C.”

Hospitals in Booneville and Eupora were not graded.

As for hospitals in Alabama, the hospital in Fayette received an “A,” and the one in Winfield received a “B.”

Open this link to view all grades in Mississippi. 

Open this link to view all grades in Alabama.

