Five drown after car crash near Batesville

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Five cousins ranging in age from 12 to 19 years old drowned after their car crashed into a bridge and fell into a creek west of Batesville.
Panola County Coroner Gracie Gulledge said it happened during the 10 p.m. hour Tuesday on Curtis Road at McIvor Creek.
She said six people were in the car when it smashed into the bridge and went into the water.
Gulledge added that a 12 year old was the only one who made it out alive.
She identified those who died as follows:
- Tea'ltaeipa Webster, 19
- Destiny Liphford, 15
- Montraz Webster, 14
- Earl Holmes, 13
- Jamerian Towns, 12
Some of those who died were students at South Panola High School.