Five capital murder suspects charged in Plantersville death

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Five people have been arrested for the December murder of a man in Plantersville.
On Monday, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson announced the arrest of Dartonio Pinson, 31, of Shannon.
The sheriff says Pinson led deputies on a high-speed chase on Friday that ended in Nettleton.
He’s charged with capital murder for the death of Justin Mayfield whom deputies found dead inside a home on County Road 746 on Dec. 22, 2021.
Investigators determined armed robbers broke into the house. Mayfield fought back but was shot and died from his injuries. The robbers allegedly stole cash and narcotics, then left.
Officers found weapons and large amounts of marijuana and cash there.
The sheriff announced the fourth arrest on Friday: Anthony Dixon, 32, of Guntown.
The remaining three suspects are Gavin Jeffers, 28, of West Point; Christopher Clayton, 21, of Fulton; and Shanery Hampton, 29, of Macon.