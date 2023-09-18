Five arrested, one still wanted following Booneville shooting

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Five people face charges following a shooting in Booneville.
The shooting happened on Aug. 26 in the Sunflower Housing area. One person was injured.
The investigation led to the arrests of Prinston Nunn, 20; Jason Miller, 35; Jermaine King, 20; Kelvin Williams, 19; and Jayden Friar, 21, all of Booneville.
King, Williams and Friar face attempted murder, aggravated assault and shooting at a motor vehicle charges.
Nunn and Miller face aggravated assault, shooting into a home and possession of a stolen gun charges. Miller additionally faces possession of a gun by a felon.
A sixth suspect, 19-year-old Veronica Gillespie of Booneville, remains at large. She is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to Booneville Police.
Anyone with information can call the Booneville Police Department at 662-728-5611 or 911.