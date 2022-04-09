Fishing rodeo at Veterans Park

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Hundreds of locals gathered Saturday morning in Tupelo to take part in this year's fishing rodeo.
The lake at Veterans Park is full of catfish so it was a great opportunity for kids to dip their poles in the water and reel in a nice catch.
There were also volunteers on hand to teach them how to clean their fish.
Organizers gave away prizes to anyone who caught five or more fish.
Many of the families who showed up were just glad to have the rodeo back after the pandemic shut it down.
Jamie Richey said Saturday's event was a good way for his family to socialize after being shut in for so long and social distancing away from each other