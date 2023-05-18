First responder staffing shortage is affecting fire station across Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Thousands of first responder jobs are open across the United states. Many of those openings are here in mississippi. Fire chiefs in the Magnolia state say it's becoming more difficult to fill spots on the truck.
Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough said he has nearly ten spots to fill the uniforms. According to Yarbrough, this is an issue not just in Mississippi, but across America. Current fire fighters say their job is worth considering.
Chief Yarbrough said the staffing shortage is due to a number of reasons.
1. The pandemic caused fire fighters to get burnt out.
2. difficulty keeping competitive pay with other stations
3. people choosing other careers or education.
All of which is causing some major stress in fire departments.
“If we can't fill the trucks and we can't fill the stations, then that puts the public in danger,” said Yarbrough, “Then, we don't have enough personnel to ride the trucks. So, it's national… This is not a statewide problem, this is a national pandemic…this is a national problem.”
Yarbrough said the shortage is causing dangerous problems with overtime.
“Sometimes we got guys working…usually they work ten days a month. Some guys are working 20 or 25 days a month,” explained Yarbrough. “So, that’s kind of dangerous because they’re up here all the time. If we do get a structure fire or something like that…a major disaster then they may not be at their top.”
Captain Jason Williams has served SFD for over twenty years. He recalled a time when he knew he chose the right career.
“That was a structure fire and me and my partner actually got to go in, doing a primary search of the house,” said Williams. “And, we actually found a victim, brought him out, he wasn’t breathing…no pulse or anything, transferred him to the medics on scene, they brought him back, he walked out of the hospital three hours later.”
The Starkville Fire Department said more people are choosing college after high school.
But, Chief Yarbrough explains they have a program for full time students to do both, starting pay is $38,000 a year.