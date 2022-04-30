SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - Dozens of D9 Greeks met at the Minority Farmers Market building in Shannon Saturday morning.
Eight representatives and senators from all over the state were present to discuss issues affecting different communities.
This is the first Mississippi Legislative update in North Mississippi.
The theme was "Let's Talk About It."
The goal was to help people understand how the legislative system works.
Some issues they discussed were medical marijuana, the farm bill, and Medicare expansion.
The president of the NPHC Council of North Mississippi, Ray Shoemaker, said he was so excited to see so many people support.
"This is the first in North Mississippi to have this all-star cast of legislatures here to talk to us as citizens and tell us what we can do, what we can expect, and how we can move and maneuver in our community. "
There were about 70 people there.