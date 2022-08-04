 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one

  • Updated
  • 0
Melissa Thomas

Tupelo High School Principal Dr. Melissa Thomas. Photo Date: Aug. 4, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School.

Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman.

“I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”

She’s held administrative positions in the Tupelo and Nettleton school districts.

Much like her students, Thomas also started the school year with new shoes. Senior Paris Donegan designed the shoes.

Tupelo-themed shoes for Tupelo High School Principal Dr. Melissa Thomas

Tupelo-themed shoes, designed by Paris Donegan, for Tupelo High School Principal Dr. Melissa Thomas. Photo Date: Aug. 4, 2022.

Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said the district is pumped about the new school year.

He said the school district is lucky to have a community that supports public education.

Seniors arriving at Tupelo High School on Aug. 4, 2022

Seniors arriving at Tupelo High School on Aug. 4, 2022.

Tags

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you