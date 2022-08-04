First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School.

Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman.

“I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”

She’s held administrative positions in the Tupelo and Nettleton school districts.

Much like her students, Thomas also started the school year with new shoes. Senior Paris Donegan designed the shoes.

Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said the district is pumped about the new school year.

He said the school district is lucky to have a community that supports public education.