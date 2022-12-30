Firework Safety: Don't start the new year hurt

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new year is approaching and like many Mississippians , you might be starting the year off with a bang.
Practicing fireworks safety could keep you from starting off the new year in a hospital.
"People allowing fireworks to be discharged in their hands or various parts of the body causing injuries. It could be eyes, something to the face,” Brad Smith of the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
If you plan on lighting fireworks this holiday, you need to keep them away from flammable objects and out of reach of children, he added.
Children often like sparklers; however, the firework can be dangerous if caution is not observed. The magnesium strips on sparklers can reach up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit when lit.
Be sure there’s a long enough fuse that gives you time to get to safety. If the fuse goes out, don’t relight it.
"You want to keep either a bucket of water or a hose or something like that close by because they can start fires,” Smith said. “And it's not uncommon at all for our [fire] departments across the state to respond to numerous fires that have been started by fireworks.”