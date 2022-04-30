 Skip to main content
Firefighters spend hours trying to put out fire at Shannon furniture manufacturer

  • Updated
Alan White Furniture fire

Fire still burning Saturday at the bottom of a wood pile at Alan White Furniture in Shannon

 By: Aundrea Adams

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — Firefighters were still at Alan White Furniture in Shannon on Saturday hours after they showed up and found flames.

Someone called them Friday before 10 p.m. after wood used to make furniture caught fire outside of the buildings on the property.

It is not clear how that fire started.

Shannon firefighters were still at the plant on South Street before noon Saturday as they were still trying to get the fire out at the bottom of the piles of wood.

They also were putting water on the buildings so they would not catch on fire.

