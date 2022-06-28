 Skip to main content
Firefighters responded to woods fire near Baldwyn

  • Updated
Woods fire along Highway 370 near Baldwyn, MS

Woods fire along Highway 370 near Baldwyn, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 28, 2022.

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteer firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon, June 28 to a woods fire near Baldwyn.

The location is along Highway 370 near County Road 697. Firefighters from Cedar Hill and Baldwyn responded at approximately 12:30.

The small, 1-acre grass fire became a more serious threat when it caught a wooded area on fire.

Mickey Boyotte lives nearby and said he grabbed a rake and shovel and ran into the woods to help firefighters.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission brought in a bulldozer to help contain the blaze.

