Firefighters responded to woods fire near Baldwyn

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteer firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon, June 28 to a woods fire near Baldwyn.
The location is along Highway 370 near County Road 697. Firefighters from Cedar Hill and Baldwyn responded at approximately 12:30.
The small, 1-acre grass fire became a more serious threat when it caught a wooded area on fire.
Mickey Boyotte lives nearby and said he grabbed a rake and shovel and ran into the woods to help firefighters.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission brought in a bulldozer to help contain the blaze.